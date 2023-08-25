Good evening, everyone!

We had another hot day in the High Plains with temps being in the 90’s and triple digits. We are expecting general thunderstorms for this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our northwestern counties under the General Thunderstorm risk. Some storms this evening could have the potential to pulse strong. Main threats for tonight will be gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain, and lightning. We will wake up to a pleasant start in the 60’s and 70’s. Saturday’s afternoon temps will be very warm ranging from the low 80’s to triple digits. We are also expecting another round of thunderstorms for Saturday evening. As we head into the weekend, temps are expected to decrease into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel