Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and overcast skies. Highs will range in the 50s for today with windy conditions. Our forecast for this Friday calls for below-average temps, cloudy skies, and wind gusts up to 55 mph. A cold front rushed through the Panhandle overnight into this morning. Rain is starting to increase across our northern counties and will track to the southeast. Moisture is expected to move out by tonight with the cloud cover decreasing. Over the weekend we will see another break from the moisture with temps in the 60s and 70s. However, more rain potential is in our seven-day forecast for next week. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas