Hello everyone!

This afternoon will continue to be unseasonably cool with high humidity, and a chance of rain. The thunderstorms that form today and tonight should stay below severe limits with flooding still being the main concern. Also be aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and pockets of small hail. Thunderstorm chances will continue throughout this week, and possibly into the upcoming weekend. Regarding temperatures, today through Thursday will see highs in the 70’s, while Friday, Saturday and Sunday should reach back into the 80’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone, and please remember to stay Weather Aware, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris