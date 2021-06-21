Unusually cool start to the summer season

After topping out around 100 yesterday for Father’s Day – today is a lot cooler for our first official day of summer. Temperatures this afternoon have been holding steady in the 70’s and low 80’s. Also, hit or miss thundershowers have been ongoing with mostly cloudy conditions. Unfortunately, sunshine and heat return for tomorrow with highs back in the 80’s and low 90’s. Wednesday and Thursday could top out around 100, followed by a return to the 80’s and low 90’s on Friday and Saturday. Also, northwest flow thunderstorms might return each evening.

Have a great Monday everyone and enjoy the unusually cool start to summer!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris