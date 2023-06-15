Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s across the High Plains. Conditions for this morning are pleasant as we are tracking clear skies and light winds. It will be another active afternoon for the Panhandles after a break from the rain on Wednesday. Those that live in the east and northeast of the viewing area should keep an eye on the sky this afternoon. Storms are expected to initiate around the noon hour in an isolated state across our northern countries. Then as a low-pressure system is a dryline pushes to the NE, more storms will develop across our eastern counties. All these storms will track to the NE and become a fast-moving line of cells. Our current forecast has these storms outside the viewing area after 7 p.m. The SPC outlook has Lipscomb, Hemphill, Texas and Beaver county all under a moderate risk of severe weather. The threat decreases the further west and south you go. Be sure to stay weather aware for today.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas

