Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with a very humid and muggy environment. The dryline has now pushed its way back to the west and this will be the setup going into the evening for the potential of severe weather. Temps this morning in the 60s and calm winds. However, as we progress into the afternoon, temps will increase into the 80s for most of the area and winds will increase up to 40 mph. There is a Wind Advisory as we could see those gusts up to 55 for central parts of the Panhandle and a warning to the north for higher winds. This is another ingredient that will also aid for storms to form.

By this evening, our in-house model is tracking a line of storms moving across the area pushing the NE. The SPC has most of us under an enhanced risk with all hazard conditions possible. Damaging winds could be up to 70 mph, hail up to 2″, and isolated tornadoes are not out of the question either. Things look to be quieter as we get closer to 10 p.m.

The weekend will be much calmer with temps below average.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas