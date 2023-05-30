Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. The highs for today will be in the 80s with pleasant conditions. Strong thunderstorms are forecasted to return this evening and tonight. The Strom Prediction Center has our northwestern counties under a slight risk of severe weather with a marginal tag surrounding that. Our main threats will be wind and hail damage along with some flooding concerns. Greater chance for instability will be across the top half of the Panhandle. Severe weather potential increase more as we progress through the workweek with temps eventually falling back into the 70’s from Thursday and into the weekend. Rain is estimated to be between 2-3 inches for the next seven days with higher amount for some local areas.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas