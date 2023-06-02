Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. The highs for today will be in the 70s with more rain in the forecast for this afternoon/tonight. Strong thunderstorms are forecasted to pulse through the Panhandle with some on the severe side. The Strom Prediction Center has the majority of the Panhandle with a slight risk and an enhanced risk to the south. Our main threat will be flooding as we have seen excessive flooding for the past two weeks. A flood watch is in effect until Saturday morning with a few advisories still left across the area for specific areas. Other hazards include wind and hail damage potential. With that enhanced risk, our tornado threat is between 2 to 5%. More rain is expected over the weekend.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas