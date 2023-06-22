Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 60s across the High Plains. Conditions for this morning call for some low clouds and fog development. Additionally, a misty environment seen from some of our tower cameras. For this afternoon we are forecasting a cooler day than what we have seen across the Panhandle. Temps will be in the 80s. Our chance of rain looks to return this evening with storms developing out in New Mexico then generally tracking east though our viewing area. The SPC outlook has a slight risk of severe weather for our western counties and a marginal tag for everyone else. All hazards will be present for this evening and into tonight. By Friday, we have a another round of strong to severe storms. The SPC outlook keeps a slight risk to the west and a marginal tag for everyone else. Expect this cooldown for today to be short-lived as temps return to the 90s and 100s for the next six days.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas