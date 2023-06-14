Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with some low clouds south of the interstate. The visibility from Amarillo back down towards Clovis, NM dropped to only a few miles. Allow for some extra time as you make your morning commute. After a very active day on Tuesday, things look to be quiet for today. Reports of a tornado for Cimarron and Dallam County and hail up to 5.5″ in Lela, Texas. We are still forecasting for strong to severe storms in the eastern Texas Panhandle for Thursday. The SPC has us under a marginal to slight risk for those areas. The main threats will be large hail and wind damage. We could also see some localized flooding as we have seen excessive rain for the past weeks. Morning temperatures are in the 60s and 50s. The highs for today will be in the 80s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas