Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a cool to mild start this morning. Those temperatures will warm up into the 70s and 80s across the High Plains. Breezy winds will also accompany those warm temperatures. We are tracking widely scattered thunderstorms this afternoon through the overnight. The latest models are showing the thunderstorms developing in eastern New Mexico around the early afternoon. The Amarillo area could expect some precipitation during the late evening (7-10 p.m.). The Storm Prediction Center has our western counties under the Slight risk for severe weather. The main threats will be pockets of large hail, damaging winds, and flooding for slow-moving storms. The tornado threat is low today, but not absent. Be weather-aware this evening and overnight. We are expecting a cool to mild start on Tuesday morning. Morning temps will be in the 50s and 60s. Fall-like temps are in the forecast! A cold front is expected on Tuesday, which will decrease those warm temps into the low 70s for midweek. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel