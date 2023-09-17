Good Sunday everyone,

The low-pressure system that granted us fruitful rainfall totals across the region continues progressing eastward, with a robust ridge in its footsteps. Owed to this upper-level high, a broad swath of descending air is occurring across the high plains, keeping us primarily clear and hot for the remainder of Sunday. This period of clear and dry conditions will be brief, though, as the upper-level high is pushed out of the region and quickly replaced by a powerful jet stream disturbance, helping to promote lift and, ultimately, some shots at a bit of moisture. Monday will be above seasonal in the upper 80’s and mostly clear, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible as the disturbance embarks upon the area. On Monday, the Storm Prediction Center outlined a marginal risk for the bulk of the TX panhandle, as some storms carry the potential of large hail accompanied by strong downbursts. Tuesday appears to be a more volatile setup regarding strong to severe storms, especially in the eastern combined panhandles, where rich low-level moisture and a robust jet stream will overlap. In anticipation of Tuesday’s impressive severe weather setup, a slight risk has been drawn up for a sliver of the eastern TX panhandle. Large to very hail and intense winds are the main concerns for Tuesday, but a tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out. Furthermore, temperatures across these days will generally be in the mid to upper 80’s and low 90’s, reminding us that we are still in summer until the 23rd, when the fall equinox will arrive.

Forecaster Landry Judd