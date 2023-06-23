Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 60s across the High Plains. There are some strong to severe storms in NE New Mexico as well as NW parts of the Texas Panhandle. Storms will generally diminish through mid-morning but by this afternoon another round of storms will be present. Temps will return to the 90s as we end the workweek with low 100s for Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a slight risk of severe weather for the entire viewing area. All hazards will be present, but the main threats will be hail potential with damaging winds. Forecasting calmer weather over the weekend as no severe weather is expected. However, hot and breezy conditions will begin and will continue through next week. Temps look to be in the triple digits by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas