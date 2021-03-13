Severe storms today; Windy and cooler weather tomorrow

Good Saturday morning,

Scattered thunderstorms may be ongoing this morning, as an upper-level low tracks overhead. The storms could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of small hail, high winds, and heavy rainfall. As the day moves forward, this morning’s round of convection will give way to additional thunderstorms for this afternoon and evening. The storms that develop could become severe with large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy downpours. A tornado threat may also be warranted with the severest of storms! Needless to say, be ready to head to a substantial shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location. Movement of these cells will be to the east-northeast upwards of 30 to 40 mph. Amarillo’s threat for stormy weather should end by 4 pm, but our eastern counties will be under the gun through 9 pm, or so. The thunderstorms will be moving into Western Oklahoma by that time.

In the wake of the storms, and a dryline sweeping east across the Panhandles – will be very windy weather. Dry westerly winds could range from 15 to 35 mph, this afternoon. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 60’s and low 70’s.

Tomorrow will see the aforementioned upper-level low lumbering across our northern counties with a slight opportunity for a brief rain/snow mix. No accumulating snow is expected, but windy conditions will continue with temperatures hovering in the 50’s and low 60’s area wide.

Monday looks to be breezy and dry with highs around 60, while Tuesday could warm into the low 70’s. By midweek however, another brief episode of rain and snow could be seen. Once more, no accumulating snow is expected. Temperatures look to hover in the 40’s and 50’s across the Panhandles.

Lastly, Thursday through the upcoming weekend should see breezy weather with sunshine, and afternoon highs back in the 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris