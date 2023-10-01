Good Sunday everyone,

We are starting out October with a bang (“literally”) as we will likely receive several rounds of widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms going through Tuesday evening. Today, October 1st, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal risk for our western counties, including the bulk of eastern New Mexico extending eastward into the western combined panhandles. Today, clusters of thunderstorms should develop off the higher terrain of the Rockies and migrate eastward toward our area, primarily posing the risk of isolated large hail and gusty straight-line winds. Tomorrow, Monday appears to be a more volatile and widespread environment regarding severe potential, in which a slight risk is active for our western counties with an engulfing marginal risk. Storms tomorrow pose the threat of large hail, intense wind gusts of 60 mph or greater, and a non-zero tornado threat, especially in the SW. Severe weather is also possible on Tuesday, with a slight risk present in our central and eastern counties, in which supercells capable of all hazards may occur Tuesday evening. The good news is that a classic fall-like cold front will sweep the region starting Tuesday night, not only imparting cooler temperatures into the low 70’s but ending our severe weather episode.

Forecaster Landry Judd