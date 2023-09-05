Hello everyone!

This afternoon should be sunny and very warm with sunshine, variable winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Amarillo will top out near 94. Tomorrow will see highs in upper 80’s to the mid 90’s, while the blistering hot triple-digit heat returns on Thursday and possibly Friday with numbers near 100!

Better news for this upcoming weekend, however, afternoon highs could ease back into the mid to upper 90’s, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, both days.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris