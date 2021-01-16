Seasonal Weekend Weather

Skies clear up this evening with daytime highs in the lower to mid 50s here across the Panhandle. Winds will be coming in from the Northwest ranging anywhere from 5-10 mph. We’ll wake up to a cold start with lows across our region in the 20s. However, by tomorrow we will have mostly sunny conditions with highs in the 50s. So, we have a seasonal afternoon ahead tomorrow afternoon! Winds will also be calm coming in from the Northwest.

We’ll have mostly sunny conditions for your MLK Day with highs in the mid 50s and varying winds ranging anywhere from 10-15 mph.

