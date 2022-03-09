Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20s once again. The warmup continues as highs are forecasted to be around seasonal for this afternoon. Cloud cover may keep us a few degrees shy, but temps will still be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will also increase with gusts ranging between 30-45 mph across most of the Panhandle. A Fire Weather Warning to the NW from noon until 6 p.m. due to high winds, high temps, and low humidity.

A front moves into the region by tonight/overnight. This will be our next weather maker with frigid temps following it. Wind chill values for a few nights/mornings will be in the single digits. Snow returns by the late hours on Thursday into Friday morning. Expect the greatest amount to the N/NW up to 3″. Less snow forecasted as you move S/SE.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas