Starting the morning with temps in the single digits and teens. Clear skies have dominated the area with calm winds as a high pressure sits over the region. There is a Wind Chill Advisory to the northwest for the possibility of wind chill values falling between -5 to -15. Brutal temps overall in our northern counties this morning before we see some seasonal temps this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s across the majority of the Panhandle. Warming temps over the weekend with 60’s and 70’s returning back into the area. A few disturbances will continue to push into the region therefore, windy to breezy conditions will persist through the next seven days. A chance of moisture possible Wednesday of next week. More details to come as we get closer to the event.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas