Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20’s. Very cold temps with wind chill value in the single digits for some in the Panhandle. Temps will return to seasonal for today with highs in the low 50’s. Forecasting plenty of sunshine today with light winds. Winds could increase tonight into the overnight hours but calm once again for the start of our Saturday. A warming trend continues into Saturday with temps in the upper 50’s. However, another front rolls in by Saturday night, dropping those temps back into the 30’s for the start of the next workweek. We are looking at a huge shot of cold air with a slight chance of moisture if things set up in the region. As of right now just forecasting flurries for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas