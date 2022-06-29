Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s this Wednesday. Seasonal temperatures return to the area this afternoon with most of us in the 90s. It will be a sunny day with breezy conditions at times as gusts can reach up to 25 mph this afternoon. Yesterday we had some morning rain to the SE and Childress saw an observation of 0.67″. A break from the moisture for today and tomorrow but by Friday evening, we could see some isolated showers across the Panhandle. Still the best chance for some rain across most of the area will be on the weekend as scattered t-showers will be possible. For the seven day forecast, temps will be in the 90s. Looking ahead into next week, the CPC outlooks has most of the country under above average temps. A ridge currently out west will continue to move closer into the Central Plains giving us some hot temps for next week!

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas