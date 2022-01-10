Seasonal temps return for this afternoon

Good morning, folks!

A brisk start to the morning with temps in the 20s across the viewing area and under clear skies. Temps this afternoon will increase into the 50s, putting us in the ballpark of around seasonal temps. Calm conditions as a ridge pattern sits over the western parts of the country. That will give us fairly quiet conditions through this workweek. A front looks to move in back Friday. Winds will increase and temps will fall into the 40 for the weekend.

A much weaker front will move in on Sunday as temps return to around seasonal. Temps for this week in the 50s and 60s.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas