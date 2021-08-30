Seasonal temps for today with rain chances this afternoon

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with humid and muggy conditions. Muggy conditions will continue throughout the day. Temps are in the 60s for the majority of the Panhandle this morning with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will stick around for the day and a chance of rain comes into play for this afternoon. There is a general t-storm risk for the area but overall, models indicate storms will favor our southern counties.

Temps will climb into the mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty winds expected starting on Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances look minimal but greater chance for the weekend. More details to come as we get closer to end of the workweek.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss