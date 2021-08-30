Seasonal temps for today with rain chances this afternoon

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with humid and muggy conditions. Muggy conditions will continue throughout the day. Temps are in the 60s for the majority of the Panhandle this morning with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will stick around for the day and a chance of rain comes into play for this afternoon. There is a general t-storm risk for the area but overall, models indicate storms will favor our southern counties.

Temps will climb into the mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty winds expected starting on Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances look minimal but greater chance for the weekend. More details to come as we get closer to end of the workweek.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas