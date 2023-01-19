Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teen to low 30’s. Clear skies are present but we will see some increase in that cloud cover for this afternoon. Highs for this afternoon will be in the 50’s as we are forecasting an average Winter day. By Friday, a cold front will swing through the Panhandle with a low-pressure system. The tracking of this system is critical as it will determine how much moisture we could receive in the viewing area and what type of pf precipitation. As of right now, this system looks to favor the Oklahoma Panhandle and Kansas for snow. For everyone else we could see some rain showers as we end the day on Friday. Cold temps over the weekend and as we start the next workweek. Note that more moisture is in the forecast for Monday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas