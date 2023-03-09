Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. Fog has developed across part of the viewing area but mostly affecting the South Plains. Areas to the SW and NE looking at visibility as low as a couple of miles. The highs for this afternoon will range from the 50’s to low 70’s. Conditions include overcast skies and light winds for this morning. A decrease in cloud cover by the noon hour. For the rest of the workweek, temps will be must warmer in the 60’s and 70’s. A spring day in store for Saturday but with warmer temps expect breezy winds as well. Forecasting the possibility of some late showers for Sunday and could see some showering continuing into Monday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas