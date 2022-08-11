Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Skies are clear this morning and sunny conditions will persist into this afternoon. A stationary front across the area will move south this afternoon. That will bring some moisture across West and Central Texas. For us, we are transitioning into a dry forecast for a few days. A ridge will continue to build over the region and temps will rise into the weekend. Upper 90’s are expected for some by the end of the workweek. A chance for moisture returns next week with a shot of cooler airmass. Isolated chances for Tuesday afternoon then scattered shower and thunderstorms are forecasted for Wednesday with temps below average. CPC looks to have the same outlook for the next 6-10 days. More details to come!

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas