Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a pleasant start with cool to mild temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. By the noon hour, it will be sunny with light winds and temps will hit the low 80s. Unfortunately, we are not expecting moisture for this afternoon. There still could be a possible stray shower or storm in eastern New Mexico near Union County. Afternoon temps will be seasonal in the upper 80s and low 90s. As we start the new month on Friday, we are expecting hot and breezy conditions. At this time, chances for rain come back into the forecast for the start of the next workweek on Monday and Tuesday. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel