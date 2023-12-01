Good morning, everyone!

We are anticipating a frigid start this Friday morning. With the below freezing temperatures present throughout the High Plains, wet surfaces from yesterday’s event more than likely froze during the overnight hours. Be cautious on your early morning commute to school and work. The primary concern will be the slick roadways present. Temperatures for this afternoon will moderate into the 40s and 50s. For the city of Amarillo, we are tracking seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s. Breezy winds will accompany the cool temperatures this afternoon. This is due to the viewing area being on the backside of the weather system that pushed through yesterday. This leads to the pressure gradient tightening over the High Plains. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph this afternoon.

As we wake up on Saturday morning, temperatures will range from the upper teens to the mid 30s. More gusty winds will persist Saturday afternoon. With the low relative humidity values in the teens and 20s throughout the area and gusty winds, we could anticipate elevated fire weather conditions. The warming trend will continue as we head into the following week. Temperatures will linger in the 60s and low 70s. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel