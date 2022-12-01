Good morning, everyone!

It will be a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be strong from the south-southwest, around 20 mph. The high for today will be around 56 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 50’s and Low 60’s range. A warming trend can be seen as we finish out the week. Temperatures on Friday will be warm in the 70’s for many of us across the high plains. A cold front on Saturday will bring temperatures back down to the 40’s and 50’s with possible chances for rain Saturday night and Sunday morning. Next week, temperatures will remain in the 50’s and 60’s with sky conditions being generally cloudy and breezy.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel