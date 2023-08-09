Good afternoon, everyone!

Today is turning out to be a nice day with north winds of 5 to 15 mph, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures around 90 for Amarillo. Tomorrow will see a partly sunny sky with humid southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and hotter numbers in the mid to upper 90’s. But we don’t stop there, Friday will have sunshine, southwest winds, and temperatures near 100. Saturday may be about the same, while Sunday and Monday should see highs falling back into the low to mid 90’s.

Regarding rainfall, isolated thunderstorms may roll across our northern counties tomorrow night, followed by widely scattered showers and storms for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Enjoy today’s seasonably hot low 90’s, everyone.

Forecaster Landry Judd