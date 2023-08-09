Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. There is a cold front currently moving through the Panhandle. This will aid in the temps being around seasonal for this Wednesday. Cloudy skies will become sunny as we progress through the morning. Temps this afternoon will range between the mid-80s to upper 90s. A dry environment for this afternoon but moisture potential is still in the seven-day forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return over the weekend and into Monday. There is a general chance for some storms on Thursday and Friday. Temps look to increase into the upper 90s and low 100s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas