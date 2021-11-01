Seasonal start to the workweek

Good morning, folks!

A very chilly start to this Monday morning with temps in the 30s across the Panhandle. Cloud cover will continue to move out by midmorning leaving us with lots of sunshine for this afternoon. Temps will climb into the 60s this afternoon for most of the viewing area. That will put us on the seasonal side of things. A shot of cold air will move into the area for Tuesday. Drizzle and showers expected. Wintery mix could be possible for our northern counties but not accumulation is expected.

Cool temps for this week in the 40s and 50’s. A rebound in temps by this weekend with temps back in the 60s.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas