Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and 30’s across the Panhandle. Light winds with clear skies as we start the day off. There is a front that is currently moving through the area that brought some minimal rain showers last night. Highs for this afternoon will be in the 50’s with a few 40’s to the far north. Expect a nice seasonal day with plenty of sunshine. Quiet conditions through Wednesday as an artic blast of cold air will push through into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring us brutal temps for a few days. Dropping temps for Thursday with single digit in the afternoon. There is the potential for some light snow to some flurries for Thursday morning. Not forecasting much as of right now but could change as we get closer to this event. Lows will fall below zero into Friday morning. Temps for Friday will be in the teens and for Christmas weekend, temps look to remain below average.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas