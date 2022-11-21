Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and 30’s across the Panhanlde. We saw temps below average for over a week, but our weather pattern is changing. We are looking at warmer temps this seven-day forecast with a ridge pattern to zonal flow over the Central Plains. This means temps slightly warmer than average to around seasonal. The temperature this afternoon will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Conditions will be pleasant with light winds and plenty of sunshine. For Thanksgiving however, we are tracking a disturbance. Depending on the tracking of the low pressure, we could see more cooler weather. The forecast for today for Thanksgiving is temps in the low 50’s with breezy conditions. Just like any other disturbance, we will keep a close eye on this as we get closer to Thursday. Temps look to rebound by Friday and Saturday with mid to upper 60’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas