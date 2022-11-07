Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 40’s. Keeping a close eye this morning on the interstate and south of it for the possibility of some patchy fog through mid-morning. Cloud cover will be present at times throughout the day with temps increasing into the 60’s for this evening. Temps will be around seasonal. There is a chance for some drizzle tonight with brief showers through tomorrow morning. Windy conditions are expected tomorrow through Thursday. A cold front will push through the region early Thursday and will bring very cold airmass. Temps are expected to be in the 40’s and 50’s by the end of the workweek and into the weekend. The Climate Prediction Center has the 6-10- and 8-14-day outlooks running with above precipitation chances for the state and temps below seasonal.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas