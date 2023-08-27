Good evening, everyone!

A wonderful conclusion to the weekend as temperatures remain seasonal if not a hair below average owed to a weak cold front that moved through our area the previous days. This rather cool airmass (at least for August standards) is thankfully expected to persist across the viewing area through Wednesday associated with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Additionally, in accompaniment with the seasonal heat, scattered thunderstorms and showers are back in the forecast, especially on Monday when a round of early morning storms may attempt to flirt with the Amarillo city limits. This cluster of nocturnal showers and storms will move out of the area come Monday mid-morning until another potential wave of storms and showers traverses off the higher terrain into our western viewing area and once again will try to make it into Amarillo. As the forecast stands right now, these storms are not expected to become severe, but lightning, gusty winds, and even isolated small hail may occur with the most intense convection. The Storm Prediction Center from Norman, OK has placed our region in a general thunderstorm risk for 3 consecutive days in anticipation of some good old-fashioned rain. Please take advantage of these rather pleasant conditions until Wednesday, as a high-pressure system over the desert SW will migrate eastward into the high plains, allowing our temperatures to once again climb into the upper 90s and maybe even the triple digits. In other words, please hold off on those pumpkin spice lattes as this brief respite is only but a tease for actual autumn.

Forecaster Landry Judd