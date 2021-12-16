Seasonal for today with calmer conditions

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with cool temperatures as a front moved through the viewing area yesterday. Temps outside in the 20s and 30s. Cooler temps for this afternoon as we will be around seasonal for this time of year. Yesterday we were tracking a very strong low pressure system that brought wildfires across the Central Plains and severe weather. Today, much calmer weather and lots of sunshine.

For the next seven days, things look to remain quiet with some occasional breezy conditions on Sunday. The first day of winter still looks to be on the warm side with temps in the mid 60s.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas