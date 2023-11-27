Hello everyone!

The frozen 20’s from early this morning will be giving way to rather cool weather this afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky with light south winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures will moderate into the 40’s and low 50’s. Amarillo should top out near 51. Tomorrow will turn mild with highs around 60, while Wednesday will see the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Thursday has a 20% chance of rain with numbers in the 50’s and low 60’s, followed by Friday (December 1), with highs cooling back into the 40’s and low 50’s. The 60’s look to return for Saturday, followed the 40’s on Sunday with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris