Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cool start this morning with possible light showers. The stalled cold front helped with the thunderstorm development in the northeastern portion earlier this morning. It will finally feel like fall with those area temperatures this afternoon. Temps will range from the upper 60s to low 80s. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has our southeastern counties under the Marginal and Slight risk for severe weather. The main threats for this afternoon’s event will be pockets of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding. The tornado threat for the southeastern counties is low, but not absent. Be weather-aware this evening.

We are waking up to some cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s for Thursday morning. Unfortunately, the latest models are not impressed with any precipitation in our area for the next couple of days. On the bright side, temperatures will feel fall-like and pleasant for the rest of this week. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel