Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a chilly start this Thursday morning. Patchy fog could be possible for some areas in the High Plains. Reduced visibility will be a concern due to the fog. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonal and pleasant. Temps will range from the low 70s to the low 80s. Unfortunately, we are not expecting any precipitation today. Quiet and dry conditions will be in our favor this Thursday afternoon.

A light morning drizzle is possible for our northeastern portions on Friday morning. There is some great news for some fall weather lovers! We are tracking another cold front for the area which will help keep us in the low 70’s as we end the week. The 80s temperatures will return back into our forecast for the following week. Enjoy these seasonal fall-like temps! Have a great and safe Thursday.

Forecaster Mari Ferrel