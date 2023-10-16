Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a chilly start for our northern counties this Monday morning. As of this writing, there is a Freeze Warning for portions of SW Kansas and the OK/ TX Panhandles until 9 a.m. CDT. There is also a Frost Advisory for portions of the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles until 9 a.m. CDT. Temps could drop as low as 30 degrees this morning. These conditions can affect sensitive crops and other vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing and outdoor pets sensitive to the cold weather will also be a concern. We are expecting a seasonal afternoon ahead. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and 70s. Unfortunately, we are continuing to track dry and quiet weather conditions. A cold front is forecasted for the middle of the week. Due to the front, we are expecting some mild and high wind conditions on Wednesday. After the midweek, we are tracking a warming trend for this workweek. Temps will range in the 70’s and 80’s. Overall, a couple of pleasant days ahead! Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel