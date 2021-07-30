Seasonal day ahead with rain chances starting this weekend

Good morning, folks and happy Friday.

We made it to the end of the work week and a beautiful sunrise will take place this morning as most of us are sitting under clear skies. Temps range in the 60s and 70s and we will heat up to seasonal temps this afternoon. The ridge that we have been watching since the start of the week will sit over Oklahoma today helping aid in the hot temps and keeping rain chances very minimal. Moisture remain in the Panhandle and a stray t-shower is not out of the question down south.

For the weekend, a cold front will move in in the evening hour of Saturday. This will start the trend of cooler weather as temps will fall back to the 80s for the remaining of the seven days. Rain chances will also increase from isolated to scattered rain throughout the viewing area for the following days.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas