Hit or miss early week storms, followed by hot and dry weather

Hello everyone, and welcome to Flag Day!

Today will be a typically hot June day with muggy southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon. Also, a slight chance for thunderstorms will be possible – on a widely scattered basis. Any storm that forms could pulse strong with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low.

Tomorrow looks to see the same type of weather with mid 90’s and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. By Wednesday and Thursday, the chances for rain will be slim to none, while hot weather will continue with highs around 100.

Friday and Saturday should bring some relief with temperatures falling back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Also, thunderstorm chances look to resume into the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris