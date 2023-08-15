Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 50s across the High Plains. A pronounced cold front moved through the High Plains Sunday evening giving us a 20-degree drop on Monday afternoon. We went a 101° high on Sunday to 83° on Monday. It was as short-livid cooldown as the heat is building back up for the rest of the workweek. Highs forecasted to be in the 80s and 90s this Tuesday. Seasonal temps with sunny skies and light winds. Triple-digit temps will be possible through the rest of the workweek. Stray to isolated t-showers could be possible Wednesday and Thursday across our western counties.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas