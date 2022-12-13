Good Morning, everyone!

What an eventful night that we had experiencing severe weather in December. Our rainfall totals in the last 24 hours ranged from 0.01″ in Stinnet to 0.71″ in Canadian. We are expecting seasonal temperatures in the Panhandle. For today, we will be seeing temperatures in the low 50’s. The high winds will continue to be consistent throughout the day. We could be seeing gusts up to 38 mph during our peak wind hours in our wind forecast. We are going to wake up with temperatures in the teens and low 20’s tomorrow morning. Tomorrow’s high will be in the upper 40’s. We will continue to see the temperatures on the cooler side for the rest of the workweek and weekend. Have a great Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel