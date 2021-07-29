Seasonal and sunny conditions for today

Good morning folks!

We are starting our Thursday under clear skies with some pleasant temps in the 60s and 70s. Sunny conditions for today will continue as a ridge sits over the Central Plains. We will see those seasonal temps in the mid 90s for this afternoon. A t-shower cannot be ruled out down south for today as we still have lots of moisture in the area. Overall, everyone else staying dry.

A cold front will move into the Panhandle by the weekend. Rain chances have increase through the mid of next week. Temps will fall back to below average in the 80s as cold air mass will settle in the region.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas