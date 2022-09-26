Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s across the majority of the Panhandle. It is a cool start to the day, but we are tracking some pleasant conditions for this afternoon. Conditions favor lots of sunshine and light winds. There is a high pressure over the viewing area and a ridge pattern that will persist. These elements mean warmer temps on the way and not much moisture expected. The CPC outlook for the first week of October urge for temps above average and moisture below for the Lone Star state. For our seven-day forecast, temps will mostly be in the upper 80’s and light winds. However, there are some breezy conditions for Friday and the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas