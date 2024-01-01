Good afternoon, everyone!

What a beautiful first day of the year! Temperatures reached the low 50s this afternoon. Winds will start to decrease during the evening becoming less than 15 mph.

As we head out the door on Tuesday morning, temperatures will linger in the 20s and low 30s. Freezing fog could be present, once again, in our eastern counties during the overnight and early morning hours. If you have to travel in that time range, please be cautious due to the reduced visibility. As the day progresses, the cloud cover will start to move out of the High Plains. We are anticipating rain showers in the southern counties after midday. There is around a 15% chance for measurable precipitation amounts tomorrow afternoon. For the end of the workweek, we are tracking a low-pressure system to bring in a possible rain/snow mix for the area. In the latest models, the system seems to track towards the northeast, meaning it could affect the northeast New Mexico, northern portions of the Panhandles and SW Kansas. We are still ironing out the details and we will keep you updated. Have a great rest of the first day of 2024!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel