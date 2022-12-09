Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and 30’s across most of the Panhandle. We do have light winds this morning that will continue throughout the rest of the day. Highs for today will range into the 50’s, meaning temps will be right around seasonal. A stubborn upper ridge remains anchored over the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to give us a couple of shortwaves in our area. A shortwave this evening will increase the rain potential to the southeast. Temps will be seasonal once more for Saturday behind a cold front. By Sunday however, temps return to the 60’s. The ridge won’t move much so another disturbance for the start of the next workweek will push through. Note that for the middle of next week things will turn cold! Temps expected to drop into the 30’s and 40’s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas