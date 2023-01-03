Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. Temps have fallen due to to a cold front that continues to push through the country. Severe weather is associated with this system in Louisiana and stretching up to the Great Lakes. Some winter weather also moving through Nebraska, but for us here in Texas some quiet conditions for the start of this Tuesday. Highs for today will be in the 40’s and ’50s, a 10-degree difference from yesterday. Then we are forecasting a warming trend into Friday. Conditions will be enjoyable today with some passing clouds. For this weekend, temps will be back into the low to mid 50’s due to an additional front that will move through the Panhandle. Overall, temps look to stay above normal for this week and for next week as well. The Climate Prediction Center has all of the counties above normal for the 8-14 day outlook.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas